Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 41,717 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 511.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,717 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 72.4% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 533,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.7% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 95,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 10,812 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 12,116 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $38.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.81 and a beta of 1.57. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

