Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 63,384 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 224.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 63,384 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 312.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 109.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.95. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.51.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

