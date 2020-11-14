Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,768 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 60.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 851.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 69.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $113.43 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.68 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.22. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 6.39%. Analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.20.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation, as well as management and professional liability, marine, general liability, specialty industrial and commercial property, mono-line general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

