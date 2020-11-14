Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 25,016 Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,016 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.08% of Dycom Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 115.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 13,010 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 36.8% in the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 7.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.1% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 267,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,863 shares in the last quarter.

In other Dycom Industries news, COO Timothy R. Estes sold 48,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $2,694,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 320,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,795,340.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.47. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 0.54%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

DY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

