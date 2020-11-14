Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 31,056 Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.19% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 635.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Hibbett Sports by 75.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $37.89 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $55.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $626.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.80. The company had revenue of $441.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.43 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Hibbett Sports news, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 30,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,029,838.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,438 shares in the company, valued at $457,698.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $275,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,913.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,927 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,387. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HIBB shares. TheStreet raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their price target on shares of Hibbett Sports from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.60.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

