Aigen Investment Management LP Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 73.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 24,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 921,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,185,000 after purchasing an additional 30,168 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,856,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO opened at $50.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.76. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.19. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.