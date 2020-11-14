Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stake in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,505 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Destinations by 34.5% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director George Herrera sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $96,639.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine raised Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wyndham Destinations from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wyndham Destinations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.79.

WYND opened at $41.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.55 and a beta of 1.84. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $53.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.52. Wyndham Destinations had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.13%. Analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.35%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

