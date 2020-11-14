Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 148,876 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,876 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,518,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,904,000 after buying an additional 871,351 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Under Armour by 33.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,230,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,077,000 after buying an additional 1,555,552 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 98.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,705,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,596,000 after buying an additional 2,332,514 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Under Armour by 46.3% during the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,828,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,007,000 after buying an additional 895,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the second quarter worth $17,680,000. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UA. 140166 upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.11.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

