Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 2,191 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 612.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 205,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after purchasing an additional 176,460 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 587,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,502,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 101.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 60,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at $4,451,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the second quarter worth $1,672,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $96,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $263,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,126.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,087 shares of company stock worth $3,372,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $75.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.96 and a 52 week high of $102.81.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.