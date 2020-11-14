Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 3,772 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,772 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.83.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $13,099,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,781,460.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.65, for a total value of $1,012,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,288.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,900 shares of company stock valued at $34,119,051 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INSP opened at $174.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 14.67 and a quick ratio of 19.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.19. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $184.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.32. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 61.07%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

