Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 54,228 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 33.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 54,228 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $27,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 120.0% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HAL. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.24.

HAL opened at $14.33 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $4.25 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

