Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 7,749 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,749 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned about 0.06% of Ingevity worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NGVT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $67.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Ingevity Co. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.23.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.78. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ingevity in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine cut Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ingevity from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.