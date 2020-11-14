Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.16 Million Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Acuity Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. UBS Group started coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Acuity Brands stock opened at $104.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.33. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.46 and a twelve month high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The electronics maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $891.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.34 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

