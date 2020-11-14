Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NCR by 1.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,763,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,498,000 after acquiring an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,649,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,887,000 after purchasing an additional 629,213 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NCR by 2,203.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,088,283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,235,000 after buying an additional 1,997,628 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NCR by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 999,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in NCR by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 848,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,695,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NCR from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NCR from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NCR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NYSE:NCR opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.61.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Profile

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

