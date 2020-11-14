Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $1.35 Million Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,171,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,651,000 after purchasing an additional 225,205 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,138,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,915,000 after purchasing an additional 169,418 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 434,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,992,000 after buying an additional 103,472 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 127,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after buying an additional 78,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,080,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,166,000 after buying an additional 63,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 14,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $1,271,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,906,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total transaction of $991,488.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,164.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,936 shares of company stock worth $8,843,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $117.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.38 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.99 and a 52-week high of $123.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.