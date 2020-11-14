Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $5.23 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,846 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,000. The Home Depot accounts for about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.07 and its 200 day moving average is $262.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares in the company, valued at $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

