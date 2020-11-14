Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$27.50

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$27.04.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$19.41 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$9.26 and a 52 week high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.90.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

