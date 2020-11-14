Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air China (OTCMKTS:AICAF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of AICAF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66. Air China has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.01.
Air China Company Profile
