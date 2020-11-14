Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFLYY. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Air France-KLM from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. HSBC cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Air France-KLM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a sell rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.95. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

