Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) PT Set at €3.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.70 ($4.35) target price on Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) (EPA:AF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AF has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €3.00 ($3.53) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Air France-KLM SA (AF.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €3.03 ($3.57).

EPA AF opened at €3.90 ($4.58) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM SA has a 12 month low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a 12 month high of €14.65 ($17.24). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €3.86.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

