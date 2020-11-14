Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $40.00

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $49.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.79%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 2.7% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 121,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

