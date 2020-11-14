Aker BP ASA’s (DETNF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS DETNF opened at $16.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. Aker BP ASA has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

