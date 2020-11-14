ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,752 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 35.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 84.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of ALLETE by 46.7% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.54. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALE. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.25.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

