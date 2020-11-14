Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) Stake Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1,498.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,626,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,469 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,833,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 332.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 538,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,807,000 after purchasing an additional 413,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 407.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after buying an additional 276,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,468,000. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LNT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

NYSE LNT opened at $56.20 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.77 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

