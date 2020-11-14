Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 866 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 117,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 11,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,335,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,786.86.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,777.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,577.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,498.49. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162 shares of company stock valued at $245,920 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

