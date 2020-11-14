Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Bank of The West’s 7th Largest Position

Bank of The West decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 3.0% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,178.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,566.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,493.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.