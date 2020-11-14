Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $69,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,742.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,566.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1,493.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

