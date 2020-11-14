Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,533 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO opened at $40.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.03, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.12. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $51.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

