Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) Trading 8.2% Higher

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)’s share price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.25 and last traded at $2.24. 768,883 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 133% from the average session volume of 329,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Ambow Education (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter.

Ambow Education Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMBO)

Ambow Education Holding Ltd. provides educational and career enhancement services and products to students, recent graduates, and corporate employees and management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, K-12 Schools and CP&CE Programs. The K-12 Schools segment provides educational services covering K-12 programs and tutoring services; and international education programs.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ambow Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambow Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.