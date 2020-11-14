American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of American Assets Trust worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAT. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in American Assets Trust by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,698,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,111 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 67.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 10,949 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $26.60 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 175,739 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.64 per share, with a total value of $3,802,991.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $493,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 320,932 shares of company stock worth $7,185,227 in the last quarter. Insiders own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.