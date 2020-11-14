American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,422 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 11,160 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Exelon by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXC stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.93.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

