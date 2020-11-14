American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMSC. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on American Superconductor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Superconductor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.38 million, a PE ratio of -14.96 and a beta of 0.90. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 293.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

