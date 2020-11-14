Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,395 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.27% of Americold Realty Trust worth $19,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 226,443 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 426,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after acquiring an additional 40,786 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.68, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.82 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 4.58%. Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 183 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.