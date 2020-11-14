AMS’s (AMSSY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMSSY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Liberum Capital raised shares of AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AMS has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of AMSSY opened at $11.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.15. AMS has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

