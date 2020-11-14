Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.72. Amyris has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.20). On average, analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in Amyris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Amyris by 754.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,276 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Amyris by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

