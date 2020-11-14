Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Earnings of $3.11 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.99 and the highest is $3.16. The Cooper Companies reported earnings of $3.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.64. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $13.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Cooper Companies.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 40,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 27,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 97,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,634,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $341.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.55. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

