Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Target Price at $25.86

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.86.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ACDVF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Air Canada in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Air Canada from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Air Canada from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Air Canada from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Air Canada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $40.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $12.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.