Analysts Set Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Target Price at $44.00

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Colliers Secur. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a report on Friday, November 6th.

AMOT opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $394.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.81. Allied Motion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $38.08.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 11.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $337,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 41,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Motion Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $824,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.47% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

