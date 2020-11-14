Analysts Set Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) PT at $8.50

Shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 49.5% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 170.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse Group by 1,170.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CS stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.44. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. It operates through Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, and Investment Banking & Capital Markets segments.

