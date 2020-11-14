Analysts Set Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Target Price at $172.00

Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on Crown Castle International from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NYSE:CCI opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $978,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 192,679 shares in the company, valued at $31,425,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares in the company, valued at $22,497,122.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 210.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Crown Castle International by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 723.8% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

