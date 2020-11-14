Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $15.00

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.
In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,897 shares of company stock worth $17,932,980. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.
Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Hostess Brands Company Profile
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.
