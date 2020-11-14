Analysts Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $15.00

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,347,897 shares of company stock worth $17,932,980. 24.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 10.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $9.32 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.47.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

