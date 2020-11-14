Analysts Set HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Target Price at $1.05

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.05.

HTGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTGM. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 4,579,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 211.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 210,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 143,172 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGM opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.92.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 141.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

