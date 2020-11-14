Analysts Set Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Target Price at $29.00

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of CASH opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.90. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $133,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley C. Hanson sold 9,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $180,650.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,427 shares of company stock worth $1,307,248 over the last ninety days. 4.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

