Analysts Set Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target at $75.92

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.92.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $5,162,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,419,654.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total transaction of $941,159.80. Insiders have sold a total of 490,853 shares of company stock worth $42,015,334 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth $54,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PAYX opened at $91.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.58. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

