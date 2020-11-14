Analysts Set POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Target Price at $54.50

Shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

PKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Nomura upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

PKX stock opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.76. POSCO has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $53.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.07.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that POSCO will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in POSCO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $13,172,000. 3.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

