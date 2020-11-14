Analysts Set TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) Target Price at C$17.67

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. National Bank Financial cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James set a C$18.00 price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC cut TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$17.05 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$18.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$17.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.98.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

