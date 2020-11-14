Analyzing Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) and Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ)

Bristow Group (OTCMKTS:BRSWQ) and Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bristow Group and Bristow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Bristow Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Bristow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bristow Group and Bristow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bristow Group $1.37 billion 0.00 -$336.85 million N/A N/A Bristow Group $226.06 million 2.95 -$7.23 million N/A N/A

Bristow Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bristow Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bristow Group and Bristow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bristow Group N/A N/A N/A Bristow Group 13.81% 10.41% 4.31%

Summary

Bristow Group beats Bristow Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. is a leading provider of helicopter services to the worldwide energy industry. Through its subsidiaries, affiliates and joint ventures, the Company has major transportation operations in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico and the North Sea, and in most of the other major offshore oil and gas producing regions of the world, including Alaska, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, Russia and Trinidad. Additionally, the Company is a leading provider of production management services for oil and gas production facilities in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Bristow Group Company Profile

Bristow Group Inc. provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It conducts major transportation operations in the North Sea, Nigeria, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico; and other offshore energy producing regions, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, Guyana, and Trinidad. The company also provides commercial search and rescue (SAR) services in Canada, Guyana, Norway, Trinidad, and the United States; and public sector SAR services in the United Kingdom. As of March 31, 2020, it had a fleet of 315 aircraft. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

