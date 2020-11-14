Analyzing Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) and Juhl Energy (OTCMKTS:JUHL) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Juhl Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $965.47 million 1.00 $41.74 million $2.74 15.37 Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Huron Consulting Group has higher revenue and earnings than Juhl Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Huron Consulting Group and Juhl Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Juhl Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $63.33, indicating a potential upside of 50.36%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than Juhl Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Huron Consulting Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 47.9% of Juhl Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and Juhl Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -0.37% 10.12% 4.94% Juhl Energy N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Juhl Energy has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Huron Consulting Group beats Juhl Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial and operational excellence, student success, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services; technology and analytic solutions that enable organizations to manage their financial performance, operational efficiency, and client or stakeholder experience; and strategic solutions to pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. This segment provides its services to large and middle market organizations, not-for-profit organizations, lending institutions, law firms, investment banks, and private equity firms. The company serves the aerospace, automotive, energy and utilities, financial services, government, life sciences, logistics, manufacturing, metals and mining, retail and consumer products, technology, media, and telecommunications industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc. operates in the clean and renewable-energy industry in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the development, management, and ownership of community wind power projects. It focuses to build 5 megawatts (MW) to 80 MW wind farms that are jointly owned by local communities, farm owners, environmentally-concerned investors, and the company. The company services various aspects of wind project development, including development and ownership of wind farms, general consultation on wind projects, construction management of wind farm projects, and system operations and maintenance for completed wind farms. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy Development, Renewable Power Plant Ownership, and Energy and Field Services. The Renewable Energy Development segment provides development and construction, as well as related products and services for the wind, solar, and cogeneration energy sectors. The Renewable Power Plant Ownership segment owns and operates consolidated wind farms or other clean energy investments. The Energy and Field Services segment offers business-to-business engineering consulting, asset management, and turbine maintenance services. Juhl Energy, Inc. has 24 community wind farms totaling approximately 260 MW of wind power in the Midwest region of the United States; and projects in various stages of development totaling approximately 445 MW of wind power generating capacity. The company was formerly known as Juhl Wind, Inc. and changed its name to Juhl Energy, Inc. in January 2013. Juhl Energy, Inc. is based in Pipestone, Minnesota.

