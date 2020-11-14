Analyzing Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) and Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Naspers alerts:

This table compares Naspers and Inuvo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $4.00 billion 21.96 $3.14 billion N/A N/A Inuvo $61.53 million 0.56 -$4.49 million ($0.16) -2.19

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than Inuvo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Naspers and Inuvo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inuvo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Inuvo has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.82%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Naspers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Naspers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of Inuvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Inuvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and Inuvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A Inuvo -7.80% -48.34% -22.10%

Risk & Volatility

Naspers has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Inuvo has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Naspers beats Inuvo on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naspers

Naspers Limited operates in consumer Internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and Internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books through digital platforms. Naspers Limited was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences across devices, channels and formats, video, mobile, connected TV, display, and social and native. Its platform also allows advertisers and publishers to buy and sell advertising space in real time. The company's products and services include ValidClick that provides marketing service online, as well as indirectly to various advertisers, where a collection of data, analytics, and software gets used to align advertising messages with anonymous consumers online; and IntentKey, a consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences. It also operates a collection of websites including alot.com and earnspendlive.com, which creates content in health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and living categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.