Analyzing ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) & 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH)

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) and 1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.4% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.7% of 1347 Property Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ProSight Global and 1347 Property Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.78% 10.17% 1.91% 1347 Property Insurance N/A -20.02% -9.25%

Volatility and Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1347 Property Insurance has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and 1347 Property Insurance’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million 0.60 $38.89 million $1.39 8.68 1347 Property Insurance $5.60 million 2.66 $310,000.00 N/A N/A

ProSight Global has higher revenue and earnings than 1347 Property Insurance.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ProSight Global and 1347 Property Insurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 0 0 0 N/A 1347 Property Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ProSight Global beats 1347 Property Insurance on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

About 1347 Property Insurance

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in March 2014. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida.

